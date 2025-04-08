Child custody hearing held for Brad Simpson as murder charge looms over missing wife case

SAN ANTONIO – A custody hearing was held on Wednesday regarding the children of Brad Simpson.

Brad Simpson, who is charged with murder in connection with his wife’s presumed death, was not present at the hearing.

Over the last few months, Brad Simpson has been in contact with his teenage son but not his younger daughter.

The children’s mother, Suzanne Simpson, has been missing for over six months.

Attorneys are still working with the Texas Rangers to gather evidence to proceed with the case.

Brad Simpson will be back in court on April 22 for the next hearing to proceed with a motion to quash the murder indictment.

BACKGROUND

Suzanne Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four, was last seen at a party at The Argyle on Oct. 6. However, it wasn’t until around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 that Brad Simpson reported her missing.

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another the night of Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance.

On Nov. 7, investigators charged Brad Simpson with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Simpson.

Brad Simpson’s business partner, James Cotter, has also been charged in connection with the case.

Cotter is accused of helping Brad Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun,” which was not correctly registered.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed Brad Simpson driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after her disappearance, an arrest warrant affidavit previously revealed.

Investigators told the media in November they believe Suzanne Simpson is dead.

Brad Simpson has shown “little emotion” about his wife’s disappearance and is not cooperating with investigators, law enforcement previously told KSAT.