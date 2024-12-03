Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
61º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

KSAT Investigates

Brad Simpson indicted on murder charge nearly 2 months after wife Suzanne Simpson disappeared

Brad Simpson was charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Simpson, who remains missing

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Brad Simpson, Suzanne Clark Simpson, Courts

SAN ANTONIOBrad Simpson, who is charged with murder in connection with his wife’s presumed death, was indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury, according to Bexar County records.

Simpson was indicted on the following charges, according to records:

  • Murder
  • Tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse
  • Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair
  • Prohibited weapons

Simpson was initially arrested on Oct. 9 on charges of assault-family violence and unlawful restraint after his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, disappeared on Oct. 6.

He was arrested in Kendall County but was later transferred to the Bexar County Jail, where he remained in custody.

Suzanne Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four, was last seen at a party at The Argyle on Oct. 6, however, it wasn’t until around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 that Brad Simpson reported her missing.

On Nov. 7, investigators charged Simpson with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Simpson. However, her remains have not been found.

Simpson’s case will be overseen by the 226th District Court Judge Velia J. Meza.

A court coordinator for Meza told KSAT it is unlikely that Simpson’s examining trial, initially scheduled for Dec. 9, will take place. The trial was intended to force prosecutors to present evidence.

An initial appearance in the 226th District Court will soon be set.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Dillon Collier headshot

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS