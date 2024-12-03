Brad Simpson indicted on murder charge nearly 2 months after wife Suzanne Simpson disappeared

SAN ANTONIO – Brad Simpson, who is charged with murder in connection with his wife’s presumed death, was indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury, according to Bexar County records.

Simpson was indicted on the following charges, according to records:

Murder

Tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse

Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair

Prohibited weapons

Simpson was initially arrested on Oct. 9 on charges of assault-family violence and unlawful restraint after his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, disappeared on Oct. 6.

He was arrested in Kendall County but was later transferred to the Bexar County Jail, where he remained in custody.

Suzanne Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four, was last seen at a party at The Argyle on Oct. 6, however, it wasn’t until around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 that Brad Simpson reported her missing.

On Nov. 7, investigators charged Simpson with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Simpson. However, her remains have not been found.

Simpson’s case will be overseen by the 226th District Court Judge Velia J. Meza.

A court coordinator for Meza told KSAT it is unlikely that Simpson’s examining trial, initially scheduled for Dec. 9, will take place. The trial was intended to force prosecutors to present evidence.

An initial appearance in the 226th District Court will soon be set.

