Local News

Pickup Lines: SAPOA President Danny Diaz opens up about his childhood, baseball and being shot in the line of duty

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga visits with Danny Diaz, president of the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio Police Officers’ Association President Danny Diaz.

Diaz grew up on the West Side with a deep love for baseball. He was good enough to play at the college level until an injury and a setback at St. Mary’s University led him in another direction.

Diaz reluctantly entered the police academy in the early 1990s but went on to develop a deep love for law enforcement and public service.

A horrific shooting on Veteran’s Day in 2010 nearly ended it all.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Diaz in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

