Pickup Lines: SAPOA President Danny Diaz opens up about his childhood, baseball and being shot in the line of duty

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio Police Officers’ Association President Danny Diaz.

Diaz grew up on the West Side with a deep love for baseball. He was good enough to play at the college level until an injury and a setback at St. Mary’s University led him in another direction.

Diaz reluctantly entered the police academy in the early 1990s but went on to develop a deep love for law enforcement and public service.

A horrific shooting on Veteran’s Day in 2010 nearly ended it all.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Diaz in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.