Pickup Lines: Rey Feo LXXI Fabian Castillo, Sr. opens up about overcoming life challenges, Fiesta royalty

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Fabian Castillo, Sr., Rey Feo LXXI.

Fabian Castillo, Sr. grew up on the West Side of San Antonio. As a child, he took showers on a concrete slab at his grandmother’s house. He had difficulty reading and had a stutter. He was married with a child when he dropped out of Jefferson High School as a junior.

Fabian’s knack for house painting and handy work eventually led him to start a business with just $90 to his name. Today, he is president of Fabian’s General Contractors.

Fabian will preside over Fiesta this month as Rey Feo 76, having raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund scholarships for area high school and trade school graduates.

