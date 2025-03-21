Pickup Lines: Samantha Najera debuts season 5 of ‘Bean & Chisme’

Samantha Najera is a local content creator and former KSAT employee.

She is celebrating the season five premiere of her popular local digital “Bean & Chisme Show” on Facebook and YouTube.

Najera opens up with KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga about her journey as a business owner, content creator, single mom and former Peter Piper Pizza hostess.

Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

New episodes are hosted every week.

Read more Pickup Lines segments here.