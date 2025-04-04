Pickup Lines: KSAT’s Stephanie Serna talks family, running and her big break

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Stephanie Serna has spent her entire TV news career up and down the Interstate 35 corridor.

She got her big break in the mid-1990s at KABB-TV, thanks to a mistake by someone who had been hired for her position.

Stephanie paid her dues and at one point worked seven days a week commuting back and forth from Austin to San Antonio as a freelance journalist. This was all before landing a full-time gig at KSAT.

Along with a job, she also eventually found a husband at KSAT.

