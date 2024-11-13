AFFIDAVIT: Brad Simpson had trash bags, bulky item wrapped in tarp after wife Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance

SAN ANTONIO – Brad Simpson, the man charged in the murder of his wife Suzanne Clark Simpson, was seen driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after her disappearance, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit was obtained on Tuesday afternoon after a judge unsealed the document just before 4 p.m. Brad Simpson was charged with murder Thursday, even though Suzanne Simpson has yet to be found.

Minutes after a judge unsealed the warrant, two of Simpson’s family violence charges were dropped. Court records show the cases were closed after the court rejected them for an extraneous offense.

The court document, first obtained by KSAT, is the first look at evidence investigators have been piecing together in the month since her disappearance. The affidavit revealed additional details on Brad Simpson’s whereabouts in the hours and days after her disappearance.

Tarp, firewood rack seen in Brad Simpson’s truck

Suzanne Simpson was last seen on Oct. 6, and she was reported missing by her husband the following day. Investigators told the media Friday they believe Suzanne Simpson is dead and that her remains could be in the Bandera area. Police searched that area, where Brad Simpson’s family has property.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that on the morning of Oct. 7, Brad Simpson dropped off his young child at school and the bed of his truck contained at least two white trash bags and a large ice chest, the affidavit states.

At around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 7, Brad Simpson went to a Whataburger in Boerne, and the bed of his truck contained three white trash bags, a large heavy-duty trash can, an ice chest and a large, bulky item wrapped and secured in a blue tarp.

A metal firewood rack was placed on top of the blue tarp “in a manner to conceal and weigh the tarp down,” the affidavit states.

Geolocation data showed Brad Simpson at a Home Depot in Boerne at around 9:53 a.m., where video surveillance showed he purchased two bags of cement, a construction bucket with a lid, a box of 32-ounce heavy-duty trash bags, one bottle of Clorox disinfectant spray and insect repellent.

While in the parking lot of the Home Depot, he asked a man about the directions to the nearest dump in Boerne. After leaving the store, Brad Simpson intentionally placed his phone in “lock down” mode after he spoke with the man in the parking lot, the affidavit states.

At some point, Brad Simpson’s truck was seen leaving the waste site in Boerne. He then headed to a gas station in Boerne and bought two one-gallon jugs of water.

Surveillance footage showed the trash bags were no longer in the bed of the truck, but he still had the blue tarp, firewood rack and trash can. He had also changed his shoes from sandals to cowboy boots, the affidavit added.

At around 1:41 p.m., a license plate reader captured Brad Simpson’s truck entering Boerne from the Kendall County area. At that time, the blue tarp was no longer visible in the bed of his truck, with the fire rack repositioned.

When Brad Simpson arrived at the school to pick up his young child at around 3:30 p.m., the bed of his truck did not contain the firewood rack, surveillance video showed. He did have a heavy-duty trash can and ice chest at that time.

At 4:10 p.m., he went to a car wash and cleaned the inside of his truck, the affidavit states. The video showed “dried cement splashes” near the great passenger compartment and bed. Only the ice chest was visible inside the bed of the truck.

The Texas Ranger searched his vehicle on Oct. 10. The affidavit states that stains from his vehicle tested positive for blood, which was later determined to belong to Brad Simpson.

The affidavit states that authorities believe that Suzanne Simpson’s death occurred on or around Oct. 6.

Simpson ‘showed little emotion’ about wife’s disappearance, affidavit says

On the night of Oct. 7, a friend of Suzanne Simpson called Brad Simpson about concerns about her disappearance. At that time, he had not yet called the police or 911. He had also told authorities he saw his wife on the morning of Oct. 7 as he was leaving to drop off his young child at school.

Her friend ended up calling the police at around 9:57 p.m. on Oct. 6; Brad Simpson then called the police at around 10:11 p.m. and left a voicemail.

According to the affidavit, Brad Simpson claimed that his wife lost her cell phone while at a local H-E-B. Surveillance footage showed her at H-E-B with her young daughter on the night of Oct. 6. Suzanne Simpson went to the store minutes after leaving The Argyle, a private dinner club in Alamo Heights, where the couple had a public fight.

After leaving H-E-B, at 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 6, Suzanne Simpson called a family friend and went to their house. At around 9:16 p.m., she also called her mother to say that Brad Simpson had just assaulted her.

Authorities later learned that Suzanne Simpson’s cell phone was suspended “at the request of the subscriber” at around 9:16 p.m. on Oct. 6, contradicting Brad Simpson’s initial statements that she lost her phone at H-E-B, the affidavit states.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 8, and he was arrested the following day on charges of family violence and unlawful restraint.

He “did not appear surprised at the time of his arrest,” the affidavit states, adding that authorities noticed lacerations and bruises on his arms and hands. He also appeared “unconcerned” and “showed little emotion” about her disappearance.

Laptop, cell phones found in burn pit in Bandera County

On Oct. 9, the Texas Rangers executed a search warrant at a home in Bandera County and located a burn site with a burnt laptop and multiple cell phones belonging to Brad Simpson.

Two notes recovered from one of his cell phones were titled “This next life” and “Last will and testament.” The notes included apologies for physically assaulting his wife in August 2023 and again on Oct. 6.

Texas Rangers interviewed Suzanne Simpson’s personal banker on Oct. 23, and the banker said Suzanne Simpson had made an outcry of domestic violence in August.

She told the banker that “if she went missing to look for her in a lake,” the affidavit states.

Brad Simpson tells court that wife is with friends in Austin

KSAT previously reported that on Oct. 29, Brad Simpson told a family court that his wife was probably in Austin with friends because it was her happy place.

He made the comments while appearing via Zoom from jail for a Child Protective Services hearing in Bexar County Children’s Court, two sources confirmed to KSAT Tuesday. That was a week before Simpson was charged with murder.

The comments are Simpson’s first to be made public since he was taken into custody on family violence charges on Oct. 9.

Brad Simpson was then told by his attorney to stop talking and did not answer any other questions, sources confirmed to KSAT Tuesday.

The custody proceedings are sealed, which is standard for family court hearings involving minors. The judge was considering whether any changes should be made to the custody of the Simpson’s two youngest children.

A hearing in misdemeanor court scheduled for Simpson on Wednesday has been rescheduled for next month.

Brad Simpson remains behind bars on bonds totaling $5 million and a federal detainer.

