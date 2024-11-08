Former head of FBI San Antonio discusses challenges investigating Suzanne Simpson case

SAN ANTONIO – Suzanne Clark Simpson’s name and face have been everywhere. Despite the attention on her case and a murder charge for her husband, law enforcement has not been able to find her.

Olmos Park police said the realtor and mother of four was last seen Oct. 6 at The Argyle in Alamo Heights.

“A case like this is really solved because somebody saw something,” said Christopher Combs, the former Special Agent-in-charge of FBI San Antonio.

Combs, who retired in 2022 after 26 years with the agency, has investigated several missing persons cases.

Combs said investigators have to look through a trove of evidence, including surveillance video, phone logs and credit card statements.

The search for Suzanne Clark Simpson has spanned Bexar County.

Olmos Park police, the Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers — as well as San Antonio police cadets — have been called in to help.

An FBI San Antonio spokeswoman said the agency has not been asked to assist in the search for Suzanne Simpson.

Combs described a situation where the FBI’s services would be requested in a missing persons investigation.

“That happens when there’s a particular technical assistance needed or our laboratory has some advanced capabilities that they may not have, to be quite honest with you,” Combs said. “The vast majority of missing persons that turn into homicide cases: the subject is someone that is related to the victim.”

On Thursday, Brad Simpson was charged in connection with his wife’s murder.

He is now booked into the Bexar County jail on several charges with bonds totaling $5 million.

Olmos Park police and Simpson’s family have said Brad Simpson has not cooperated with the investigation.

“Well, it’s hard, but you want to talk to them,” Combs said. “And again, it’s through cutting deals. Small deals to get them to talk.”

