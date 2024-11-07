KSAT breaks down Brad Simpson’s murder charge in connection with his wife’s death

SAN ANTONIO – Brad Simpson was formally charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, on Thursday.

According to court records, a Bexar County judge set Brad Simpson’s bond for the murder charge at $2 million.

Including his murder charge — and his previous prohibited weapons, evidence tampering, unlawful restraint and bodily injury to a family member charges — Simpson’s total bond adds up to $5 million.

While authorities have not found Suzanne Clark Simpson, sources said they believe they have enough evidence to charge Brad Simpson in her death.

KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez and KSAT Investigates reporter Dillon Collier broke down the case and the new charge against Brad Simpson in the video player above.

A convoy of DPS, Olmos Park PD and BCSO vehicles was recorded by KSAT leaving the east side of the Bexar County jail around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Brad Simpson’s brother, Barton, released a statement to KSAT on Thursday afternoon.

“It is heartbreaking, but it brings our family some peace to know that authorities have gathered sufficient evidence to feel confident in moving forward with charges,” Barton Simpson said. “This also helps us to come to terms with the reality that Suzanne is no longer with us, allowing us to begin a difficult grieving process and focus on rebuilding our lives, especially for the sake of the children and our extended family. We remain appreciative to all law enforcement involved for their professionalism in dealing with this situation.”