‘Dismantle the system’: Father of U.S. Navy veteran who died by suicide calls for mental health reform

SAN ANTONIO – A well-decorated Navy veteran died by suicide outside the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital on April 7 in what his father believes was an outcry against the Department of Veterans Affairs and its mental health care system.

Mark Miller, 53, a retired Special Forces sniper who served in the U.S. Navy for 15 years, sent a text message to his father, Dr. Larry Miller, just moments before he took his own life.

Larry Miller said he responded immediately to his son.

“I messaged him back saying, ‘Son, I love you too, very much. Give me a call.’ But I don’t know if he ever got that message or not,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Larry Miller said his son’s suicide was meant to send a message.

“He was making a powerful statement to the VA and to the world on behalf of thousands of veterans,” he wrote.

Larry Miller blamed the VA’s handling of mental health care for his son’s death.

“Absolutely, positively, they are at fault,” he said. “I lay the blame on the VA system and the psychiatrist who drugged him instead of helping him.”

Larry Miller described his son as a dedicated service member.

“He did jobs that very few other people would be willing to do,” Larry Miller said. “He helped us and helped the country in a time of need.”

After retiring in 2007, Mark Miller struggled with his depression and anxiety. At one point, he developed a plan to die by suicide in Costa Rica, Larry Miller said.

That plan was stopped by the help of numerous people, allowing Larry Miller to intervene. With support, Mark Miller began a long road to recovery — a journey chronicled in a book they co-authored, “Suicide Stalks the Sniper.”

“It’s a tough, tough, tough battle,” Larry Miller said. “It’s a lifelong battle — it’s like an addiction; it never goes away.”

But during what would be his final visit to the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Mark Miller expressed frustration with what he perceived as a medication-first approach to care.

“He said, ‘Can you believe what they’ve done? They’re just like robots handing out pills, poisoning our people,’” Larry Miller recalled.

Now, Larry Miller is calling for systemic reform.

“Dismantle the system of mental health,” he said. “Get people in there who are going to do the right thing. Get them out of the VA system and into private enterprise.”

Despite his grief, Larry Miller said he’s determined to amplify his son’s message — and prevent other families from experiencing similar loss.

“Don’t do it,” he urged other veterans who may be struggling. “There’s always a way out. You’re going to really hurt your family. If you get to that point, you have to reach out. You can’t do this by yourself.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Help is also available at the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988 and pressing 1, or texting 838255. Free, confidential support is available 24/7.

