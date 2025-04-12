US Navy veteran killed himself in front of Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to send message, friends say

SAN ANTONIO – A decorated U.S. Navy veteran died by suicide outside the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital earlier this week.

Mark Miller, 54, killed himself on Monday afternoon outside the front doors of the hospital.

Steve Troudt, a chaplain with American Legion Post 300 who was a friend of Miller’s, said the veteran felt neglected.

“My heart dropped because it was so unexpected,” Troudt said. “But he was so let down by the Veteran Health Administration and the military system.”

Miller’s father shared an emotional post on Facebook after his son’s death, saying, “I lay the blame for my son’s death on the VA system and the psychiatrist who drugged him instead of helping him.”

Miller and his father co-authored a book in 2021 titled Suicide Stalks the Sniper. The novel details Miller’s struggle with suicidal thoughts and his efforts to heal.

Those who knew Miller described the suicide as a desperate plea for help and a call for change in veterans’ mental health care.

“Mark wanted help. He wanted somebody that would understand his pain and give him more than five minutes,” said Texas State Rep. Josey Garcia, who mentioned Miller’s death on the House floor while advocating for mental health legislation. “His life was not in vain. This was his own personal sacrifice to try and save somebody else.”

Troudt echoed the need to turn tragedy into action, saying that every veteran who died by suicide leaves a lasting impact.

“Every time someone makes that decision, they’ve affected a minimum of 135 people right away in their social circle,” he said.

“To all the veterans out there — when it comes to your frame of mind, I do have your six,” Troudt added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.