‘This situation is heartbreaking for us’: Suzanne Clark Simpson’s brother-in-law discusses his family’s pain

SAN ANTONIO – One month after Suzanne Clark Simpson’s disappearance, her husband, Brad Simpson, has been charged with murder. His business associate, James Cotter, has bonded out of jail.

Cotter has been charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Cotter was released from jail around 3:25 p.m. Friday.

Just before Cotter’s release from jail, Brad Simpson’s brother, Barton, spoke about the case in front of cameras for the first time.

“The situation is heartbreaking for us, but it brings some peace to our family knowing that the authorities have gathered enough evidence to move forward with charges,” Barton Simpson said.

In an affidavit, a Texas Ranger said Brad Simpson texted Cotter on Oct. 8 asking to meet at Cotter’s house. The Texas Ranger believed Cotter concealed a firearm with the intent to impair it as evidence in the investigation.

BCSO said Cotter’s release from jail was official after he posted his recently reduced bonds of $50,000 for tampering with evidence and another $50,000 for possessing a prohibited weapon.

Even with Suzanne Clark Simpson’s body nowhere to be found, Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas is hopeful the murder charge is a start.

“We realize that this doesn’t bring closure to Suzanne’s family, but we hope it will allow them to enter the next phase of their grieving process,” Villegas said.

There are still several questions surrounding how Brad Simpson was charged with murder as his arrest warrant is sealed for 30 days.

“I can only believe that there’s still possible evidence in there that they’re still trying to either obtain or discover,” Deon Cockrell said.

Cockrell is a public information officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS also said evidence points them toward Bandera, among other locations, in the search for Suzanne Clark Simpson.

“I know that they’re not going to stop searching,” Cockrell said.

Brad Simpson remains in jail on a combined $5 million bond. The bond accounts for five charges: murder, prohibited weapons, tampering with evidence, unlawful restraint and assault-bodily injury of a family member.

As the search for Suzanne Clark Simpson continues, Barton Simpson made a public appeal to his brother.

“It is our sincere hope and prayer that Brad will find the compassion and courage to end his family suffering by cooperating with the authorities to help us find his wife,” Barton Simpson said.

If anyone has information on Suzanne Clark Simpson’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Olmos Park Police Department at 210-822-2000.

