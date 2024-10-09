Skip to main content
Husband of missing Olmos Park woman arrested on family violence charges in Kendall County

Suzanne Clark Simpson was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Olmos Drive

Halee Powers

Andrea K. Moreno

Spencer Heath

Ivan Herrera

Brad Simpson, 53, was booked early Wednesday morning (KSAT 12 News)

OLMOS PARK, Texas – The husband of a woman at the center of a missing persons case out of Olmos Park has been arrested on family violence charges, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Brad Simpson, 53, was booked early Wednesday morning on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint. His bond amount is still pending at this time.

The Olmos Park Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are searching for Simpson’s wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, who has been missing since Sunday.

The Olmos Park Police Department is searching for Suzanne Clark Simpson, who was reported missing. (Olmos Park Police)

Simpson was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Olmos Drive, near Shook Avenue.

Sergeant Deon Cockrell said the search began in a woods area near Simpson’s home. Roads are closed off as the investigation continues, Cockrell said.

“As we speak right now ... it’s ongoing. The search will continue as long as it takes,” Cockrell said.

A search team as of Tuesday evening are near the home of a woman who has been missing since Sunday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Police said Simpson was seen at The Argyle in Alamo Heights between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials are unsure if Simpson was driving a vehicle before her disappearance.

Simpson was last seen wearing a long black dress with black heels.

If you have any information on Simpson’s whereabouts, contact Olmos police at one of the three following numbers:

  • 210-209-2701-Detective Hector Ruiz
  • 210-219-2702-Detective Melissa Campbell
  • 210-822-2000-Olmos Park Dispatch

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

