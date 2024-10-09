AFFIDAVIT: Missing Olmos Park woman’s husband ‘uncooperative,’ neighbor heard screams after fight

Olmos Park police will give an update on missing woman Suzanne Clark Simpson, who was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Olmos Drive. Her husband, Brad Simpson, was booked early Wednesday morning on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint.

OLMOS PARK, Texas – A neighbor told Olmos Park police he heard screams and saw a fight between Brad Simpson and Suzanne Clark Simpson before she was reported missing, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Brad Simpson, 53, was booked early Wednesday morning on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint. His bond amount is still pending.

The Olmos Park Police Department is searching for his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, who has been missing since Sunday.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT 12 News on Wednesday states Brad Simpson reported his wife missing to the Olmos Park Police Department. Her cell phone was also missing.

The affidavit laid out a timeline of events regarding her disappearance:

On Sunday , the couple attended a party at The Argyle on Patterson Avenue before returning to their home, which they share with their two children.

A neighbor told police that between 10-11 p.m. Sunday , he heard arguing outside his bedroom window that became louder and “seemed closer to his window.” When the neighbor looked out his window, he saw the Simpsons in a physical altercation, the affidavit states. He said Suzanne Clark Simpson was trying to get away from Brad Simpson as he tried to pull her down. It appeared Brad Simpson “was clearly attempting to keep Ms. Simpson from running away,” the neighbor told authorities, according to the affidavit.

The neighbor told authorities he last saw the couple walking westbound. The neighbor went outside to investigate and, a short time later , he heard two to three screams from a brushy area east of his home, the affidavit states.

About an hour later , the neighbor saw Brad Simpson start his black GMC pickup truck and leave his house. The neighbor told authorities he saw Brad Simpson return one to two hours later .

At 3 p.m. Monday , their child’s school called Brad Simpson and advised him that their child had not been picked up from school, the affidavit states. Suzanne Clark Simpson typically picks up their child from school, Brad Simpson told police, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday afternoon, police interviewed staff at the school one of their children attends. The child told staff that her parents were “fighting,” and that her dad assaulted her mom and took her phone away, the affidavit states. The child also said Suzanne Clark Simpson had a bruise on her elbow.

The affidavit adds that Brad Simpson has been “uncooperative” with the investigation and did not show up to a follow-up interview.

At some point, Brad Simpson went to his ranch in Bandera County and “appeared to be separating himself from his family,” the affidavit states.

Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas interviewed Brad Simpson’s relative, and the relative said Brad Simpson “had called him and apologized for all the problems that he had caused.”

As of Wednesday morning, authorities have not located Suzanne Clark Simpson.

Villegas said at an early afternoon press conference that authorities are asking for tips about Brad Simpson’s 2019 black GMC Sierra and whether it was seen in a suspicious place on Sunday evening.

He said volunteers who showed up to help search for Suzanne Clark Simpson provided much needed assistance to law enforcement as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on Simpson’s whereabouts, contact Olmos police at one of the three following numbers:

210-209-2701-Detective Hector Ruiz

210-219-2702-Detective Melissa Campbell

210-822-2000-Olmos Park Dispatch

A search team as of Tuesday evening are near the home of a woman who has been missing since Sunday.