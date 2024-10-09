Friends of missing Olmos Park mother, Suzanne Simpson, struggle to stay positive

SAN ANTONIO – Two friends of missing Olmos Park resident, Suzanne Simpson, said they are struggling to keep a positive outlook throughout her disappearance.

Simpson, 51, was last seen late Sunday night near her home in the 500 block of East Olmos Drive.

Court documents released Wednesday morning show that a neighbor told investigators he heard a loud argument outside his home. The neighbor then said they witnessed Suzanne Simpson and her 53-year-old husband, Brad, involved in a physical fight.

The neighbor said they later heard screams coming from a nearby wooded area and also noticed Brad Simpson return to his home alone, the document stated.

Brad Simpson was arrested early Wednesday morning on an assault-family violence charge related to the incident, which happened the same night his wife disappeared.

In a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, Olmos Park Police Department Chief Fidel Villegas said Brad Simpson has been “uncooperative” with investigators.

An arrest affidavit also mentioned that one of the couple’s children had told a staff member at their school about a fight between her parents.

The affidavit said the child told the staff member that her father had hit her mother in the face, causing her mother to hit a wall.

While Suzanne Simpson’s whereabouts remain unknown, some of her closest friends said they are hoping against hope.

“We just want people to keep looking for her and pray for her family and her kids,” said Heather Affleck, who has known the mother of four for more than 20 years.

Camille Mandigo described the missing woman as a “great friend” and a “wonderful mom,” who has no enemies.

“Everybody loves Suzanne. She’s the kindest, sweetest person,” Mandigo said. “I don’t think anybody could say anything bad about her.”

The idea that something bad could happen to her is one the friends are not ready to entertain.

As Affleck and Mandigo wait for news about Suzanne Simpson, they also said they are praying for a positive outcome.

The two were among a group of people — many of whom live in the neighborhood — who showed up after daybreak Wednesday to help with the search.

However, Villegas said his department was not prepared for volunteers to participate.

While some of the crowd eventually departed, the friends remained at the scene for several hours.

“We’re worried. We don’t know where she is,” said Mandigo.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 703-8810.

