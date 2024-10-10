Brother-in-law of missing Olmos Park woman releases statement regarding her disappearance

OLMOS PARK, Texas – The brother-in-law of missing Olmos Park woman Suzanne Clark Simpson shared a statement via Facebook Thursday regarding her disappearance.

In a Facebook post, Barton Tinsley Simpson said their family’s priorities are to find Suzanne Clark Simpson and comfort her children during this time.

“Our family is devastated by the disappearance of our beloved Suzanne. We are doing everything we can to fully cooperate with law enforcement, and our first priority is to find her and bring her home,” Barton Tinsley Simpson said.

He continued by saying they’re ensuring her children are protected while police search for her. He added that the family is “desperately seeking” answers and pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“We greatly appreciate the public outcry and support, and we are aligned in wanting answers and resolution,” Barton Tinsley Simpson said. “We ask the public to respect our privacy, but we also deeply appreciate the outpouring of support.”

At this time, there have been no new developments in Suzanne Clark Simpson’s whereabouts.

Brad Simpson, Suzanne Simpson’s husband, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint. He faces $1 million bond apiece on both charges, resulting in a total bond worth $2 million.

Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said authorities are asking for tips about a 2019 black GMC Sierra owned by Brad Simpson, and whether it was seen in a suspicious place on Sunday evening.

Villegas said Wednesday that Brad Simson was not considered a suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

If you have any information on Suzanne Clark Simpson’s whereabouts, contact Olmos police at one of the three following numbers:

210-209-2701-Detective Hector Ruiz

210-219-2702-Detective Melissa Campbell

210-822-2000-Olmos Park Dispatch

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

call or text 911

call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

call the local Family Violence Prevention Services , which runs the shelter (Crisis Number: 210-733-8810, Programs and Administration: 210-930-3669)

call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.

A search team as of Tuesday evening are near the home of a woman who has been missing since Sunday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)