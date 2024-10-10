What we know about missing Olmos Park woman Suzanne Clark Simpson

Olmos Park police will give an update on missing woman Suzanne Clark Simpson, who was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Olmos Drive. Her husband, Brad Simpson, was booked early Wednesday morning on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint.

OLMOS PARK, Texas – Suzanne Clark Simpson has been missing since this Sunday, and her husband remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail with charges unrelated to the disappearance of his wife.

Brad Simpson was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint. He faces $1 million bond apiece on both charges, resulting in a total bond worth $2 million.

Two of Suzanne Simpson’s friends told KSAT they are struggling to keep a positive outlook throughout her disappearance. The two were among a group of people — many of whom live in the neighborhood — who showed up after daybreak Wednesday to help with the search.

Here’s what we know about this case

An arrest warrant affidavit states Brad Simpson reported his wife missing to the Olmos Park Police Department. Her cell phone was also missing.

On Sunday , the couple attended a party at The Argyle on Patterson Avenue before returning to their home, which they share with their two children.

A neighbor told police that between 10-11 p.m. Sunday , he heard arguing outside his bedroom window that became louder and “seemed closer to his window.” When the neighbor looked out his window, he saw the Simpsons in a physical altercation, the affidavit states. He said Suzanne Clark Simpson was trying to get away from Brad Simpson as he tried to pull her down. It appeared Brad Simpson “was clearly attempting to keep Ms. Simpson from running away,” the neighbor told authorities, according to the affidavit.

The neighbor told authorities he last saw the couple walking westbound. The neighbor went outside to investigate, and a short time later , he heard two to three screams from a brushy area east of his home, the affidavit states.

About an hour later , the neighbor saw Brad Simpson start his black GMC pickup truck and leave his house. The neighbor told authorities he saw Brad Simpson return one to two hours later .

At 3 p.m. Monday , their child’s school called Brad Simpson and advised him that their child had not been picked up from school, the affidavit states. Suzanne Clark Simpson typically picks up their child from school, Brad Simpson told police, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday afternoon, police interviewed staff at the school one of their children attends. The child told staff that her parents were “fighting” and that her dad assaulted her mom and took her phone away, the affidavit states. The child also said Suzanne Clark Simpson had a bruise on her elbow.

Police said Brad Simpson has been “uncooperative” with the investigation and did not show up to a follow-up interview.

At some point, Brad Simpson went to his ranch in Bandera County and “appeared to be separating himself from his family,” the affidavit states.

Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas interviewed Brad Simpson’s relative, who said Brad Simpson “had called him and apologized for all the problems that he had caused.”

Villegas said authorities are asking for tips about Brad Simpson’s 2019 black GMC Sierra and whether it was seen in a suspicious place on Sunday evening.

He said volunteers who showed up to help search for Suzanne Clark Simpson provided much-needed assistance to law enforcement as they continued investigating.

Suzanne Clark Simpson’s friends said they want others not to give up in the search.

“We just want people to keep looking for her and pray for her family and her kids,” said Heather Affleck, who has known the mother of four for more than 20 years.

Camille Mandigo described the missing woman as a “great friend” and a “wonderful mom, who has no enemies.

“Everybody loves Suzanne. She’s the kindest, sweetest person,” Mandigo said. “I don’t think anybody could say anything bad about her.”

If you have any information on Simpson’s whereabouts, contact Olmos police at one of the three following numbers:

210-209-2701-Detective Hector Ruiz

210-219-2702-Detective Melissa Campbell

210-822-2000-Olmos Park Dispatch

