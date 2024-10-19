WATCH LIVE: Search for missing mother Suzanne Clark Simpson focuses on wooded areas in Olmos Park

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly two weeks after the disappearance of Olmos Park mother Suzanne Clark Simpson, the city’s mayor said the search will resume within city limits.

City of Olmos Park Mayor Erin Harrison said the Olmos Park Police Department has enlisted the resources of Texas Search and Rescue, an Austin-based nonprofit organization.

A representative with Texas Search and Rescue joined Olmos Park police on Saturday in their search for Suzanne Clark Simpson (KSAT)

Harrison said OPPD and Texas Search and Rescue’s search for Suzanne Simpson “will now focus on the wooded areas in and around Olmos Park.”

You can watch KSAT’s coverage of Olmos Park police’s search in the video player above.

As Olmos Park police’s investigation continues, Harrison said the department is not requesting volunteers in its search for Suzanne Simpson.

Olmos Park Police Department Chief Fidel Villegas told KSAT late Saturday morning that his department or the Texas Department of Public Safety will provide results of their search for Suzanne Simpson at a later, undetermined time.

Villegas also said OPPD does not have any further comment at this time.

DPS, Texas Rangers and Olmos Park Police Department ended their search for Suzanne Simpson at a Southeast Bexar County landfill on Thursday after DPS said they found no evidence tied to Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance.

On Monday, crews started the arduous process of combing through the landfill in hopes of finding any trace of her.

The mother of four and Realtor has been missing since Oct. 6, and the search had intensified in recent days as law enforcement focuses on the area.

“On Monday, October 10th information gathered during the investigation led law enforcement officers to conduct a search for Simpson at the landfill site located east of San Antonio,” Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell said in a statement. “After conducting an extensive search consisting of digging and sifting through the municipal solid waste, no evidence was found.”

Authorities have searched four areas since her disappearance — Simpson’s home, the Olmos Park Basin, an area along Interstate 10 in Boerne and the landfill.

The missing woman’s husband, Brad Simpson, is being held in the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million after being arrested in Kendall County last week on charges of family violence and unlawful restraint. He is being questioned in the disappearance of his wife.

Brad Simpson is facing a federal felony charge for illegally owning a firearm, according to court records obtained by KSAT Investigates on Tuesday evening.

Investigators discovered a short-barreled rifle that was not registered to Brad Simpson in his home, the affidavit said.

According to an affidavit obtained by KSAT, investigators searched the couple’s home in Olmos Park on Oct. 9 after executing a search warrant related to the disappearance of Suzanne Clark Simpson.

Related coverage on KSAT: