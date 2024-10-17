Landfill search for missing mother Suzanne Clark Simpson enters day 4

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have entered the fourth day of searching a landfill in southeast Bexar County for Suzanne Clark Simpson, an Olmos Park mother who disappeared over a week ago.

Crews continued the arduous process of combing through the landfill in hopes of finding any trace of her.

The mother of four and Realtor has been missing for nearly 10 days, and the search has intensified in recent days as law enforcement focuses on the area.

Despite the challenges, authorities remain committed to the search effort.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Olmos Park Police Department shared an update on their search efforts.

The search continues for Suzanne Simpson. The missing person’s investigation led investigators to this particular site. Based on data received, not searching this landfill was not an option. Suzanne’s family and extended family have been exceptionally strong and supportive for the children and for law enforcement throughout this ordeal. The Texas Rangers and the OPPD believe that searching this location is the best option. After two full days of searching, no items of evidentiary value have been found. The search will continue throughout the week.

Authorities have searched four areas since her disappearance — Simpson’s home, the Olmos Park Basin, an area along Interstate 10 in Boerne and the landfill.

The missing woman’s husband, Brad Simpson, is being held in the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million after being arrested in Kendall County last week on charges of family violence and unlawful restraint. He is being questioned in the disappearance of his wife.

Brad Simpson is facing a federal felony charge for illegally owning a firearm, according to court records obtained by KSAT Investigates on Tuesday evening.

Investigators discovered a short-barreled rifle that was not registered to Brad Simpson in his home, the affidavit said.

According to an affidavit obtained by KSAT, investigators searched the couple’s home in Olmos Park on Oct. 9 after executing a search warrant related to the disappearance of Suzanne Clark Simpson.

