Olmos Park police reveal what led them to SE Bexar County landfill in search for missing mother Suzanne Clark Simpson

SAN ANTONIO – Olmos Park police have released more details about why they’re searching for missing mother Suzanne Clark Simpson in a southeast Bexar County landfill.

In a statement released to city residents by Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas, officials said evidence, statements and further police investigation have led officers to the landfill, the location of which investigators have asked not to share.

Authorities are at the site on Tuesday for the third day to continue their search efforts. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the Olmos Park police asked for SAPD’s help in the search. McManus said 25 cadets are assisting on Tuesday.

Authorities are searching a landfill in Southeast Bexar County on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (KSAT)

The Texas Department of Public Safety previously told KSAT that the landfill is one of four areas they have searched in connection with Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four and Realtor who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 6. Her husband, Brad Simpson, was arrested last week on charges unrelated to her disappearance.

The search at the landfill for evidence in her disappearance was tied to a sealed search warrant, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The warrant was signed on Saturday after it was filed by the Texas DPS, sources told KSAT.

Sealed warrants are common in federal cases but are rarely used in county cases. The seal can remain in place for up to 31 days and only can be used if an attorney establishes in court that publicly disclosing the contents of the case would harm the case.

Authorities are searching a landfill in Southeast Bexar County on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (KSAT)

Olmos Park police said the Simpson family had been helpful and supportive during the search for Suzanne Clark Simpson.

“We feel confident there is a good chance of recovering Suzanne at that location,” the statement read.

Olmos Park PD thanked other law enforcement agencies for their assistance in the investigation.

The full statement from Villegas is below:

“Today, the OPPD Police Department continued investigating the case of Suzanne Clark Simpson.

“The Simpson family has been very helpful and supportive, even when they are the ones in need of support and understanding at this time.

“The OPPD met with family members to discuss the stage of the investigation we are in-a search stage. The search will be at a SE side landfill.

“We feel confident there is a good chance of recovering Suzanne at that location.

“Evidence, statements and solid police investigation has led us there. This would not be possible without the help of many other LE agencies and some non LE agencies. However, the Texas Rangers and the DPS are at the forefront of this investigation and the OPPD is working side by side with them.

“We ask that you pray wish well for the family in the coming days. We feel the community support and most of all the family’s support, and we will do our very best to help the family and our incredible community.”

Here’s what we know about the case so far:

Suzanne Simpson’s husband, Brad Simpson, was arrested early Wednesday, Oct. 9, and booked in the Kendall County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint, records show. The following day, he was transferred to the Bexar County Jail, where he remains on a $2 million bond.

Last Wednesday, investigators searched the couple’s home in Olmos Park and surrounding areas but declined to say what, if any, evidence was found.

On Friday, multiple agencies searched an area along Interstate 10 in Boerne. A search party was seen in the 33000 block of I-10, near Highway 87 — about a mile away from where Brad Simpson was arrested.

Authorities did not say if anything of significance was found in any of the searches.

Timeline of events in this case:

An arrest warrant affidavit states Brad Simpson reported his wife missing to the Olmos Park Police Department. Her cell phone was also missing.

On Sunday , Oct. 6, the couple attended a party at The Argyle, a private dinner club on Patterson Avenue, before returning to their home, which they share with their two children.

A neighbor told police that between 10-11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 he heard arguing outside his bedroom window that became louder and “seemed closer to his window.” When the neighbor looked out his window, he saw the Simpsons in a physical altercation, the affidavit states. He said Suzanne Clark Simpson was trying to get away from Brad Simpson as he tried to pull her down. It appeared Brad Simpson “was clearly attempting to keep Ms. Simpson from running away,” the neighbor told authorities, according to the affidavit.

The neighbor told authorities he last saw the couple heading westbound. The neighbor went outside to investigate, and a short time later , he heard two to three screams from a brushy area east of his home, the affidavit states.

About an hour later , the neighbor saw Brad Simpson start his black GMC pickup truck and leave his house. The neighbor told authorities he saw Brad Simpson return one to two hours later .

At 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 , their child’s school called Brad Simpson and advised him that their child had not been picked up from school, the affidavit states. Suzanne Clark Simpson typically picks up their child from school, Brad Simpson told police, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8 , police interviewed staff at the school one of their children attends. The child told staff that her parents were “fighting” and that her dad assaulted her mom and took her phone away, the affidavit states. The child also said Suzanne Clark Simpson had a bruise on her elbow.

At 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, police obtained an arrest warrant for Brad Simpson. The charges were assault-family violence and unlawful restraint.

At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Department of Public Safety and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office took Brad Simpson into custody near 542 East Mile Marker on Interstate 10, according to the sheriff. He was booked into the Kendall County jail after 4 a.m. and his bond was later set at $1 million a charge.

Investigators searched the couple’s home and surrounding areas on Wednesday, Oct. 9, but declined to say what, if any, evidence was found.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, police took down the crime scene tape from outside the home and opened East Olmos to traffic again. They condensed their command post to an area within one block along East Contour.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, Brad Simpson was taken to the Bexar County Jail after being transferred from Kendall County.

On Friday, Oct. 11, authorities searched the 33000 block of I-10, near Highway 87 — about a mile away from where Brad Simpson was arrested. The search lasted from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Authorities did not say if anything of significance was found.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Monday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 15, authorities searched a landfill in Southeast Bexar County in connection with the case.