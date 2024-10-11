Brad Simpson faces hold for questioning by federal authorities

SAN ANTONIO – Federal authorities on Friday placed a hold on the husband of an Olmos Park woman missing since early this week, adding another obstacle to Brad Simpson possibly being released from jail.

Simpson, 53, remained at the Bexar County jail Friday on bonds totaling $2 million, after being arrested in Kendall County Wednesday on charges of family violence and unlawful restraint.

He is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday morning at the jail’s auxiliary court, records show.

If Simpson posts bond on the county charges, it is possible he could be transferred into the custody of the U.S. Marshals, a Bexar County Central Records official confirmed Friday.

The official had no other information on the reason for Brad Simpson’s hold.

A U.S. Marshals spokesperson told KSAT Friday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will have to finish its investigation before marshals intervene in Simpson’s custody.

ATF officials did not respond to a request for comment sent late Friday afternoon.

Federal court records show no pending federal charges against Simpson. He was transferred to the Bexar County jail on Thursday.

A federal hold, or detainer, is a request from a federal agency to keep an inmate in custody or to notify the agency before his or her release.

ATF investigates federal crimes including the unlawful use or theft of firearms.

Suzanne Clark Simpson’s whereabouts are still unknown after she was last seen on Sunday night.

What we know

Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas provided additional details on the disappearance of Suzanne Clark Simpson during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

During the news conference, Villegas shared a photo of a woman who DPS and Olmos Park believe is Suzanne Clark Simpson.

Suzanne Simpson seen on Sunday, Oct. 6, outside The Argyle in Olmos Park. (KSAT)

The picture was taken outside The Argyle, a private dinner club in Alamo Heights, Villegas said.

“We’re trying every avenue,” Villegas said. “But in the case that somebody has seen her — and she is in distress. That night, we think she was in distress. She may be somewhere, and we just don’t know about it. It’s very suspicious, though, that, obviously, she’s not going to work, and she’s not checking in on her children. So that’s an obvious problem.”

“But, at the same time, we don’t want to miss an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, this is what she looks like. Maybe somebody out there knows where she is or she’s hiding away or something.’ That’s why we’re showing you the clothing,” Villegas said.

According to Villegas, Brad Simpson continues to be uncooperative with investigators.

Two of Suzanne Simpson’s friends told KSAT they are struggling to keep a positive outlook throughout her disappearance. The two were among a group of people — many of whom live in the neighborhood — who showed up after daybreak Wednesday to help with the search.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a neighbor told police that between 10-11 p.m. Sunday, he heard arguing outside his bedroom window that became louder and “seemed closer to his window.” When the neighbor looked out his window, he saw the Simpsons in a physical altercation, the affidavit states. He said Suzanne Clark Simpson was trying to get away from Brad Simpson as he tried to pull her down. It appeared Brad Simpson “was clearly attempting to keep Ms. Simpson from running away,” the neighbor told authorities, according to the affidavit.

The neighbor told authorities he last saw the couple walking westbound. The neighbor went outside to investigate, and a short time later, he heard two to three screams from a brushy area east of his home, the affidavit states.

About an hour later, the neighbor saw Brad Simpson start his black GMC pickup truck and leave his house. The neighbor told authorities he saw Brad Simpson return one to two hours later.

At some point, Brad Simpson went to his ranch in Bandera County and “appeared to be separating himself from his family,” the affidavit states.

Villegas said authorities are asking for tips about Brad Simpson’s 2019 black GMC Sierra and whether it was seen in a suspicious place on Sunday evening.

Authorities are asking for tips about Brad Simpson’s 2019 black GMC Sierra and whether it was seen in a suspicious place on Sunday evening. (Department of Public Safety)

Olmos Park police ask for public’s help

If you have any information on Simpson’s whereabouts, contact Olmos police at one of the three following numbers:

210-209-2701: Detective Hector Ruiz

210-219-2702: Detective Melissa Campbell

210-822-2000: Olmos Park Dispatch

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

call or text 911

call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

call the local Family Violence Prevention Services , which runs the shelter (Crisis Number: 210-733-8810, Programs and Administration: 210-930-3669)

call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.