Domestic violence survivor hopes San Antonio residents can come forward if they were abused

SAN ANTONIO – The husband of a missing woman out of Olmos Park was arrested on family violence charges. Survivors of domestic violence said this case should spark a bigger conversation in the San Antonio area.

“It’s just time for people to call out what they see,” Elizabeth Hughes, a local physician and domestic violence survivor, said. “If we’re going to make a difference for our community, we’re going to have to get a little bit uncomfortable.”

Suzanne Clark Simpson was last seen Sunday. Her husband, Brad Simpson, was arrested this week on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint.

According to the arrest affidavit, a neighbor told police he heard the Simpson couple arguing outside his window on Sunday night. That neighbor said he saw the two get into a physical altercation, where Brad Simpson eventually pulled Suzanne Clark Simpson down. Later that night, the neighbor told police he heard screams.

Earlier this week, Olmos Park Police Department Chief Fidel Villegas said there was no previously reported history of domestic violence between the couple but said his department is still investigating.

“We are looking at Brad (Simpson) because of the fact of the family violence,” Villegas said. “We’re holding out hope that maybe, you know, maybe she’s trying to be away from the home to get away from that situation.”

National data shows nearly three in 10 women and one in 10 men have experienced physical violence by a partner. Those figures, however, only include the people who reported the violence.

“It took me five tries to get out,” Hughes said. “We got to (sic) start speaking up, even though it is embarrassing.”

As hard as it can be, Hughes said domestic violence is a conversation that needs to happen in every community.

“It is especially not something we talk about a lot about in an affluent community,” Hughes said. “The restraints used to keep people in that environment are more social restraints.”

There’s no one-size-fits-all description for domestic abuse. Knowing how to get help is one of the hurdles to addressing domestic abuse.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 703-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.