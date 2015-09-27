Domestic violence: How abusers use power to control victims

SAN ANTONIO – The National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence details the ways abusers use power to control their victims. The San Antonio Police Department shares their information with victims or those at risk of domestic violence. Here are some of the definitions and examples of the tactics abusers may use:

WHAT IS VIOLENCE? Violence is not just hitting with a fist or getting hospitalized with an injury. It includes many different actions. Below is a list of different kinds of violence and some examples of each.

PHYSICAL VIOLENCE Any use of size, strength or presence to control or hurt someone else is physical violence. This can be divided into three parts.

Physical contact between people

Pushing

Shoving

Pinning against wall

Holding you against your will

Grabbing

Carrying you against your will

Slapping

Spanking

Punching with fist

Twisting arms

Hair pulling

Biting

Banging head on wall

Throwing you to floor

Kneeing you

Strangling (choking you)

Kicking

Burning

Hitting you while pregnant

Backhanding

Standing, sitting on you

Attacking with object

Attacking with knife

Attacking with gun

Pushing you out of car

Trying to hit you with car

Forced sex

Physical use of objects

Throwing objects

Breaking personal items

Driving poorly to scare you

Slamming doors

Tearing clothes

Breaking car windshield

Punching walls

Sweeping things off table or dresser

Use of size or presence

Blocking doorway so you cannot leave

Standing behind car so you cannot leave

Taking the phone so you cannot call out

Taking car keys so you cannot leave

Clenching fist as if to hit you

VERBAL VIOLENCE This includes any use of words or voice to control or hurt another person

Yelling

Threats to use violence

Threatens to use violence against you or your family members

Being sarcastic

Threat to hurt kids

Threats to kill you

Threats to hurt pets

Calling you a whore, ugly, slut, fat, stupid, etc.

Accusations of having an affair

Insults

EMOTIONAL VIOLENCE

Following you, checking up on you

Threatening divorce

Threatening harm to self or suicide

Withholding sex

Preventing you from seeing family

Threats to take kids

Preventing you from working or school

Checking on you all the time

Criticizing you, laughing at you

Intense jealousy

FINANCIAL ABUSE

Blowing your money on drugs or alcohol

Taking your credit cards, money, checkbook

Hiding financial assets

Questioning money use

Preventing you from working or school

Spending all your money

If you’re in a relationship and these examples apply to you, seek help immediately.