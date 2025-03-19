Brad Simpson to make court appearance Wednesday in wife Suzanne’s murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Brad Simpson, the Olmos Park man charged with murdering his wife last year, is expected to make a court appearance on Wednesday morning.

A discovery hearing, originally scheduled for March 12, will be held in Judge Joel Perez’s 437th District Court. KSAT will livestream the hearing in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Perez had initially set the 30-day window as evidence from the Texas Rangers was still being collected.

Perez had offered Simpson’s attorney 60- or 90-day options for the subsequent hearing; however, Perez chose to stick to the 30-day window.

Evidence from the Texas Rangers was taking longer than expected to be received by the state, with the prosecution still waiting on some forensic testing to be completed in the next one to two weeks.

The prosecution said it expected to have five to six terabytes of evidence originating from the Texas Rangers.

Meanwhile, the defense said it had about one terabyte of discovery it still needed to go through before moving forward with the motion to quash the indictment.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Simpson has been in custody since Oct. 9, days after his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, disappeared from the couple’s Olmos Park home.

Even though Suzanne Simpson’s body has never been found, a Bexar County grand jury in early December indicted Brad Simpson on charges of murder, tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair and possessing prohibited weapons.

Background

Suzanne Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four, was last seen at a party at The Argyle on Oct. 6. However, it wasn’t until around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 that Brad Simpson reported her missing.

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another the night of Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance.

On Nov. 7, investigators charged Brad Simpson with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Simpson.

Brad Simpson’s business partner, James Cotter, has also been charged in connection with the case.

Cotter is accused of helping Brad Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun,” which was not correctly registered.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed Brad Simpson driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after her disappearance, an arrest warrant affidavit previously revealed.

Investigators told reporters in November they believe Suzanne Simpson is dead and that her remains could be in the Bandera area, but they have not provided an update since that time.

Brad Simpson has shown “little emotion” about his wife’s disappearance and is not cooperating with investigators, law enforcement previously told KSAT.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.