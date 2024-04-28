KSAT Connect users share their photos, videos from the 2024 Fiesta Flambeau Parade

SAN ANTONIO – The 2024 Fiesta Flambeau Parade — the crown jewel of Fiesta — thrilled thousands of people in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, April 27.
Despite a delay due to a stalled fire truck, Fiesta fans still partied hard, jammed out to bands and danced throughout the night.
At the KSAT Insiders party, fans got to hang out with KSAT peeps and by all accounts, it was a smashing success!
KSAT Connect users are submitting their parade pics. You can check some of them out below.
Submit your photos using KSAT Connect. Scroll past the pictures for a guide on how to post.
