5-year-old mariachi singer from San Antonio to appear on Melissa McCarthy-hosted show

SAN ANTONIO – Remember the tiny San Antonio crooner who went viral in 2019 for serenading his mom at Mi Tierra Cafe with the help of some mariachis?

He’s back, but this time 5-year-old Mateo Lopez will be singing his heart out on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” hosted by Melissa McCarthy, according to MySA.

After Mateo’s viral performance, his family was contacted by different talent scouts and Mateo made it to the finals of “Mexico’s Got Talent.”

Mateo got his love of mariachi music from his older sister Ariella, who learned it from their grandfather who passed away 10 years ago, according to a previous report from KSAT.

Mateo will be performing at The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s annual Noche de Romance concert Feb. 7 and 8.

“Little Big Shots” season 4 will premiere in March.

A clip teasing the new season features a shot of Mateo at the 55-second mark.