1,500 free trees to be given to San Antonio residents at annual Pearl event

SAN ANTONIO – The annual Jammin’ Jams fruit and nut tree adoption event is coming back to The Pearl.

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is giving away 1,500 free trees to San Antonio residents starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 25.

One tree will be given per household and varieties of trees include apple, pear, citrus, fig, nectarine, olive, peach, plum, pomegranate, and more, according to a spokesperson with the Parks department.

This event is very popular and arbor-enthusiasts wanting a free tree should arrive early.

