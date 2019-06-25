8 Texas treehouses you can rent for the weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Did you ever dream of living in the trees? You can live out your childhood dreams in these unique Texas treehouse rentals.

Did you know you can rent a luxury treehouse as close as New Braunfels?

View 8 Texas tree houses available for weekend getaways or Texas-sized vacations:

Impressive Treehouse Nestled near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels This treehouse can comfortably accommodate a family of eight. There's a pool with a swim-up bar, a fireplace, cabanas and a playground for kids.

Utopia Treehouses There are four treehouses available for rent in Utopia along the Sabinal River. All four treehouses have their own layout. Watch a video about this treetop rental here.

Romantic and Unique Treehouse Rental on Private Ranch in Central Texas This treehouse is located on a 40-acre private ranch. There are animals to feed, private cooking classes available and you can even book a massage.

Rustic Creekside Treehouse with a Wood-Fired Hot Tub in Columbus This treehouse is more bare bones than some of the others but that makes it perfect for anyone looking to unplug. If you're looking to rough it in a treehouse, this is the option for you.

Romantic Treehouse Rental with Soaking Tub near Austin Looking for luxury in the trees? This is the option for you. Zip lining may be required but you can always relax in the private bath house.

Unique Waterfront Treehouse in Rio Frio If you're looking to book a large group for a treehouse getaway, this is a great option. This treehouse looks out on the Frio River and comes equipped with a jacuzzi.

Dreamy One-Room Treehouse Rentals near Austin Two identical treehouses are available, making this a great couples' getaway treehouse if you're looking to vacation with friends. There's a small lake and the bathrooms are a short walk from the treehouses.

Stunning Tree House near Austin A bridge connects this amazing treehouse to a private bath house, equipped with a waterfall-style bathtub. There’s no air conditioning but there is a centuries old cypress tree growing through the center of the bedroom which is pretty awesome. Zip lining tours are required when booking.