Watch ‘Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy’ on KSAT at 7 p.m. Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a legacy that continues to grow and be shared with new generations.

Join KSAT as we celebrate Selena Quintanilla Perez.

Our special, ‘Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy," will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus. You can also watch it at the top of this article.

The special will include a rare interview with Selena’s exclusive fashion designer, who gave us a look at never-before-seen sketches.

It will also include special performances and narratives from individuals paying tribute to her memory.

Chris Perez also sat down for an interview to talk about his appreciation for Selena’s fan base.

He also introduced us all to the new single from his band, Grupo Metal featuring Chris Perez, called “La Flor.”

