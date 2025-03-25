Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Watch ‘Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy’ on KSAT at 7 p.m. Thursday

KSAT is celebrating the long-lasting legacy of Selena; watch the special in this article or KSAT Plus

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Alyssa Medina, Creative Services Digital Producer

Jen Tobias-Struski, SA Live Co-Host

Tags: Selena
Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a legacy that continues to grow and be shared with new generations.

Join KSAT as we celebrate Selena Quintanilla Perez.

Recommended Videos

Our special, ‘Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy," will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus. You can also watch it at the top of this article.

The special will include a rare interview with Selena’s exclusive fashion designer, who gave us a look at never-before-seen sketches.

It will also include special performances and narratives from individuals paying tribute to her memory.

Chris Perez also sat down for an interview to talk about his appreciation for Selena’s fan base.

He also introduced us all to the new single from his band, Grupo Metal featuring Chris Perez, called “La Flor.”

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez headshot

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Alyssa Medina headshot

A San Antonio native currently in her dream job as the executive producer behind KSAT special programming like Fiesta parades, Dia De Los Muertos and the Rodeo special. When she's not prepping for these productions, she's helping run KSAT's social media channels.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS