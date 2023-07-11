82º

S.A. shop serves up boozy ice cream and dessert cocktails

Inside Boozy’s Creamery + craft this summer

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

A Pina Colada milkshake and a whiskey-inspired caramel are just a few of the boozy menu items to try at Boozy’s Creamery + Craft in downtown San Antonio.

Located at 711 S. St. Mary’s St., Boozy’s is serving up small-batch, hand-made ice cream infused with alcohol and all the sweet stuff too!

“I wanted to do a daiquiri shop, prior to COVID you couldn’t do daiquiris with real alcohol, so we started making ice cream,” owner Dani Nickel said.

The flavors change weekly, so be sure to follow Boozy’s Creamery + Craft on Instagram.

About the Author:

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

