S.A. shop serves up boozy ice cream and dessert cocktails

A Pina Colada milkshake and a whiskey-inspired caramel are just a few of the boozy menu items to try at Boozy’s Creamery + Craft in downtown San Antonio.

Located at 711 S. St. Mary’s St., Boozy’s is serving up small-batch, hand-made ice cream infused with alcohol and all the sweet stuff too!

“I wanted to do a daiquiri shop, prior to COVID you couldn’t do daiquiris with real alcohol, so we started making ice cream,” owner Dani Nickel said.

The flavors change weekly, so be sure to follow Boozy’s Creamery + Craft on Instagram.