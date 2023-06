SAN ANTONIO – Summer is a busy time for potential homeowners looking to sell or buy a new happy space.

Realtor Michele Lopez walks Jen Tobias-Struski through a home in the Bella Vista on the far west side of San Antonio.

Here are some helpful suggestions from Lopez when you’re planning to sell your home:

1. don’t leave the trash can in sight

2. clear the clutter

3. try to avoid rugs in the kitchen

4. Summer is a great time to sell or buy a home with a pool

For more information, click here.