Local LGBTQ-owned, allied business encouraged to apply for community impact grants

San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce partnering with NGLCC and Grubhub for Community Impact Grant Program

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce is once again partnering with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and the Grubhub Community Fund to provide assistance grants to local LGBTQ-owned and allied restaurants, cafes, and bars that serve food.

The types of grants awarded from the Community Impact Grant Program can range between $5,000 and $25,000. They can be used for “everything from supporting employee wages and incentives, maintaining or upgrading existing infrastructure, enabling marketing and PR efforts,” among other uses.

Recommended Videos

Luis Vazquez, Executive Director of the San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, said this is the third year his organization partners with NGLCC and Grubhub Community Fund. He issued the following statement:

“LGBTQ+ owned businesses contribute more than 1.7 trillion to the US economy, fostering job creation and innovative business solutions nationwide. Through the NGLCC Community Impact Grant Program, in collaboration with the Grubhub Community Fund, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a more inclusive and prosperous economic landscape for LGBTQ+ owned and allied businesses. Building upon the success of last year’s initiative, where seven LGBTQ+ and allied businesses in the region received grants for growth and development, we continue to provide equitable access and economic opportunities for LGBTQ+ and allied businesses.”

A partnership with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce or Grubhub is not a requirement for application. Below are the eligibility requirements to apply for the grants:

Be an LGBTQ+ owned or LGBTQ+ ally-owned restaurant, bar, or cafe that serves food

Provide proof that your business is an LGBTQ+ owned or allied establishment

Establishment has not received 2+ NGLCC Community Impact Grants in the previous years

Applications for business owners are open through June 4. Click here to find more information about the application.