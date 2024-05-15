San Antonio artist to open new retrospective exhibition at Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio

The “I Am Home” exhibition will kick off with a reception on May 23.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based renowned artist Anel Flores is opening a new retrospective exhibition featuring her work and that of eight other artists from San Antonio’s queer community at the Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio.

The “I Am Home” exhibition will kick off with a reception on May 23, and the gallery will remain open until July 1. It will offer various mediums, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media.

The eight additional artists featured in the exhibition include the following: Erika Casasola, Daniela Paz Talamantes Martinez, Hailey Gearo, Anthony Francis, Red Rojas, Ocelotl Mora, Julián Pablo Ledezma, and Rose Two Feathers Hernandez.

“I’m thrilled to present this retrospective exhibit, which celebrates not only my own artistic journey but also the rich tapestry of voices within the San Antonio queer community,” Flores said. “Through art, we have the power to bridge divides, foster understanding, and create spaces where everyone feels seen and valued.”

The Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio Esperanza, the Peace and Justice Center and Pride Center San Antonio sponsored the event.

“Supporting queer artists is crucial for fostering representation in the arts,” said Robert Salcido, Jr., executive director of Pride Center San Antonio. “By uplifting queer voices, we create space for authentic storytelling and challenge societal norms. It also sends a powerful message of acceptance and inclusion, helping to create a more equitable and supportive environment for all artists and those who see themselves in art to thrive.”

The reception on May 23 will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Mexican Cultural Institute of San Antonio at 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way. Admission to the event is free.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Mexican Cultural Institute of San Antonio, click here.

