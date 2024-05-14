Here are the Pride Month events happening around the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Pride Month kicks off June 1, and there will be plenty of events throughout the San Antonio area to celebrate!
From 5Ks to galas to Pride nights, there are several events to choose from next month.
Here is a list of what’s been announced so far:
- La Villita/Arneson River Theatre Celebration is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Museum Reach River Parade: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Downtown River Parade: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Price: Free)
- June 1 - 🌈 GetFitSA - Pride Hike & 5K!
- Starts at 8 a.m. at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex (Price: FREE/register ahead)
- June 1 - San Antonio FC Pride Night
- Starts at 8 p.m. at Toyota Field (Price: Varies)
- Meet up at 7:30 a.m./starts at 8 a.m. at Ella Austin Community Center (Price: FREE)
- June 7 - Pride Night & Mercadito
- Event from 7 p.m. to midnight at Jamie’s Place (Price: FREE/register ahead)
- Starts at 8 p.m. at Ay Que Chula (Price: Varies)
- Event from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UIW Rosenberg Skyroom (Price: Varies)
- June 13 - Pride Night at Culture Commons Gallery
- Event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Culture Commons Gallery (Price: FREE)
- June 15 - 3rd Annual Y’all Means All Pride 5K Race
- Starts at 8 a.m. at Lady Bird Johnson Park (Price: $36/register ahead)
- Event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Phil Hardberger Park (Price: FREE)
- Event from 4 p.m. to midnight at multiple locations (Price: Varies)
- June 27 - Second Annual Pride Gala
- Event starts at 9 p.m. at Brass Monkey (Price: No Cover)
- Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m./Parade starts at 9 p.m. (Festival Price: $12)
Don’t see your event on the list and want to submit a Pride event idea? Email pride@KSAT.com and add “Pride Event Idea” to the subject line.