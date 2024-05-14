Here are the Pride Month events happening around the San Antonio area

Hundreds of vendors and thousands of people celebrated unity and diversity at the Pride Bigger than Texas festival.

SAN ANTONIO – Pride Month kicks off June 1, and there will be plenty of events throughout the San Antonio area to celebrate!

From 5Ks to galas to Pride nights, there are several events to choose from next month.

Recommended Videos

Here is a list of what’s been announced so far:

Don’t see your event on the list and want to submit a Pride event idea? Email pride@KSAT.com and add “Pride Event Idea” to the subject line.