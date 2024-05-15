Geekdom reveals 2024 San Antonio Startup Week theme: ‘Invest In’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week is still a few months away, but pre-registration is now open for attendees, volunteers and those looking to submit a session pitch.

Geekdom announced this year’s theme for Startup Week is “Invest In,” which will focus on investing in entrepreneurs themselves, funding local founders and their startups, and San Antonio’s entire entrepreneurial community.

“As San Antonio’s entrepreneurial and small business ecosystem continues to mature, we need more investment. Our choice of the theme ‘Invest in…’ highlights the ways we can invest in the entrepreneurs who drive this important part of our economy,” Geekdom CEO Charles Woodin said in a news release. “We need more investment from funders, yes, but we also want entrepreneurs to invest in themselves, and San Antonio Startup Week is designed to highlight the programs, resources and tools available to all participants in our startup community.”

This year, San Antonio Startup Week is scheduled for Oct. 14-18 in downtown.

One key component of the weeklong initiative is the pitch competitions. Organizers have set a goal of exceeding the $522,000 awarded during last year’s SASW.

Speaker and programming announcements for SASW are expected in the coming weeks.

If you want to pre-register to attend, volunteer or pitch your speaker session for this year’s San Antonio Startup Week, click here.