Pit bull ordered to be euthanized after attacking 80-year-old woman on Northwest Side, ACS says

Authorities respond to a dog bite in the 8900 block of Arch Bridge.

SAN ANTONIO – A judge has ordered a pit bull to be euthanized after it attacked and bit an 80-year-old woman outside her Northwest Side home earlier this month, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

San Antonio police said the dog, Kilo, attacked the woman and bit her in the face on May 7 in the 8900 block of Arch Bridge, which is located near New Guilbeau Road.

SAPD said the woman’s granddaughter and her boyfriend were visiting and brought the pit bull to the home.

The granddaughter and her boyfriend were outside the home with the pit bull. When the 80-year-old woman stepped outside, officers said the pit bull attacked her face.

SAPD stated that the granddaughter was able to take the dog off the woman and contain it.

The older woman was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

According to the statement on Tuesday, ACS said the dog was involved in a separate attack involving a child the week prior. In that case, the dog was roaming the neighborhood unrestrained.

ACS says charges are pending while the investigation continues.

Read also: