SAN ANTONIO – Ceviche Tropical

• 1.5 lb shrimp

• 5 limes

• 2 mangos

• 1 purple onion

• 2 jalapeños

• 2 tomatoes

• 1/2 pineapple

• 2 cucumbers

• cilantro

• avocado

•tostadas

Directions:

Let the devined shrimp sit in lime juice for 4-5 hours, preferably overnight. Once the shrimp is ready, add in the remaining ingredients except the avocado. Mix all the ingredients together. Top on a tostada and garnish with avocado slices.