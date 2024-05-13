Brahmas stun Roughnecks with walk-off field goal to complete 4th-quarter comeback

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 12: Markel Roby #31 of the Houston Roughnecks tackles John Lovett #7 of the San Antonio Brahmas during the fourth quarter at Rice Stadium on May 12, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UFL/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The San Antonio Brahmas stormed back in the final minutes to defeat the Houston Roughnecks on Mother’s Day.

Head Coach Wade Phillips had the chance to square off against his team from last season.

In a game that was a testament to defense, there were only field goals until the late stages of the fourth quarter.

With Quinten Dormady out, Kevin Hogan stepped up as the starting quarterback for the Brahmas on Sunday.

With 2:29 left in the game following a 10-minute drive for the Brahmas, John Lovett found the endzone from a yard out to make the score 12-9 Roughnecks. The Brahmas went for the three-point conversion, and Hogan found Cody Latimer to tie the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Roughnecks turned the ball over after Bryce Thompson delivered the hit to force the fumble, and Teez Tabor was there to make the recovery with 2:15 left.

The kicker for the Brahmas, Ryan Santoso, drilled a 51-yard field goal for the win as time expired.

The Brahmas escaped with a 15-12 win to improve to five wins on the year. Next up for the Brahmas is the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome next Sunday.