Brahmas’ impressive defensive showing secures 19-9 victory over Panthers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas improved to 3-1 overall after defeating the Michigan Panthers on Saturday at the Alamodome.

Quarterback Quinten Dormady started the game hot for the Brahmas, connecting with wide receiver Justin Smith for a huge gain through the air.

The Brahmas closed out the drive with points as running back John Lovett powered his way in from four yards out to make it 7-0 San Antonio.

Later in the 1st quarter at the Alamodome, Dormady launched another bomb to put the Brahmas within scoring distance. WR Jontre Kirklin showed off his catching capabilities with an unreal grab.

To close out the drive, Ryan Santoso drilled a 40-yard field goal to make it 10-0 Brahmas with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter.

As the Panthers were starting to build momentum, defensive tackle Jalen Dalton caused a takeaway for the Brahmas, making QB E.J. Perry fumble on the sack.

With little time remaining in the first half, WR Marquez Stevenson instilled a boost of energy into the Brahmas sideline after almost taking a punt return for six.

Some plays later, Dormady would find Stevenson through the air to make it 16-0 Brahmas.

As time expired in the first half, kicker Jake Bates connected from 49 yards out to put the Panthers on the board. Brahmas would go into halftime with a 16-3 lead.

With not much scoring in the 3rd quarter, as both defenses were getting off the field, the score remained 16-3 with 15 minutes left in the ball game.

Another takeaway for the Brahmas came in the 4th quarter as QB Danny Etling of the Panthers attempted to scramble but ran into a huge hit, causing him to cough up the football. The Brahmas capitalized off the turnover and extended their lead to 16 points.

The Panthers managed to reach the endzone with around three minutes left in the game, but it was a bit too late for a comeback.

The Brahmas picked off Etling on the Panthers’ next drive and ran out the rest of the clock to win this one 19-9.

With the win, San Antonio is now at 3-1 overall.

Next up on April 27, the Brahmas face off against the Arlington Renegades.