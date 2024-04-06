Brahmas Breakdown: San Antonio gives Memphis the blues in furious late rally

SAN ANTONIO – On the field, Week 1 could not have gone better for the San Antonio Brahmas.

The offense got off to a quick start, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. The defense held the D.C. Defenders to a 5-for-14 conversion rate on third downs. The cherry on top was punter Brad Wing’s totally normal 40-yard touchdown pass to Brahmas center Alex Mollette.

Few could have expected the Defenders, following a 9-1 season in 2023, losing to the Brahmas by two touchdowns.

What did San Antonio have for an encore on Saturday?

First Break: Managing Expectations

The Brahmas were the Week 1 darlings of the United Football League. Their Easter Sunday win vaulted their championship odds out of the league’s basement and bumped them up to a 1.5-point favorite against the home-standing Memphis Showboats.

It didn’t appear that the Brahmas would meet the spotlight early. Like an air traveler who slept through an alarm, frantically packed a suitcase, blazed down the highway at unsafe speeds and barreled their way to their flight’s gate just before the door closed, they met the moment and earned a chaotic 20-19 win in Memphis.

Bookmakers and gamblers may not be pleased that the Brahmas won by just one point or that they kept the game’s scoring over/under at a combined 40.5 points, but Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips and his team will be glad to take any win they can get.

Second Break: A Memorable Fourth

San Antonio’s offense slogged its way through the first three quarters.

The Brahmas didn’t unlock their side of the scoreboard until quarterback Chase Garbers found ex-University of Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson for a 10-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The score and two-point conversion cut the Memphis Showboats’ 16-0 lead in half.

After Memphis tacked on a field goal to go up 11, the Brahmas were in desperation mode. Facing a fourth down and under five minutes to go in regulation, Garbers threw an interception, which looked like the end of San Antonio’s rally.

But.

Another Garbers touchdown pass to receive Jontre Kirklin cut the Memphis lead to five with 55 seconds left. San Antonio couldn’t convert a three-point conversion attempt, but thanks to a quirky UFL rule, the Brahmas were not out of it just yet.

The rule states that if a team is tied or trailing their opponent after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter, that team can keep the ball if it recovers an onside kick or if the team converts a 4th down and 12 from their own 28-yard line.

The Brahmas opted for the 4th down and 12, and would you believe it, converted juuuust enough for 12 yards. The Showboat defense was shellshocked as San Antonio, without any more timeouts, continued to defy Memphis by carving up its defense.

On a third down and one yard to go, the Brahmas delivered the final blow. Garbers connected with tight end Cody Latimer for a 10-yard touchdown with eight seconds left.

The Brahmas, who won just three games in 2023, are 2-0.

Third Break: A Forgettable Fourth

It doesn’t take much for any coach to poke holes in an undefeated start to a season to keep their team humble, but Wade Phillips will have a lot of imperfections to choose from before Week 3.

San Antonio committed an eye-popping 14 penalties for 142 yards. According to the ESPN broadcast, the Brahmas committed at least four personal foul penalties.

During the fourth quarter, Brahmas linebacker Tavante Brackett and Showboats offensive lineman Jarron Jones were going at each other after a play. Brackett threw an arm at Jones’ helmet right in front of a referee, which prompted a personal foul penalty and Brackett’s automatic ejection.

Another Brahmas personal foul penalty came via another San Antonio linebacker, Garrett Nelson. After he was whistled for the foul, Nelson went to the Brahmas’ sideline where Phillips got his attention.

The interaction was captured on camera during the broadcast.

“Did you get another penalty? Hey, did you get another penalty?” Phillips asked Nelson.

“Yes,” Nelson said.

“You’re going to hurt the team, right? Being selfish,” Phillips said.

“Yes sir,” Nelson said.

“You’re going to be a man, and you’re going to help the team,” Phillips said.

San Antonio will return home to the Alamodome and host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 2 p.m. on April 14.

The game will air live on KSAT 12.

