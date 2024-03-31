Brahmas defeat D.C. Defenders 27-12 in UFL season-opener

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas started their season on a positive note defeating the D.C. Defenders 27-12 in the Alamodome on Sunday.

VAMOS BRAHMAS



Started the season 1-0 🤘 #TorosUnidos pic.twitter.com/f9596Xq6Su — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) March 31, 2024

Recommended Videos

The first touchdown of the season for the Brahmas came early in the 1st quarter as Chase Garbers set up Anthony McFarland to get on the board.

Jontre Kirklin of the Brahmas took a reverse to the endzone from 4 yards out to extend the Brahmas lead to 14-3 early in the 2nd quarter.

A major highlight of the matchup came at the end of the first half where the Brahmas called for a fake punt and scored from 40 yards out.

The Brahmas defense came to play, keeping the Defenders out of the endzone all game.

Matt McCrane of the Defenders connected on four field goals to keep the team within reaching distance.

With 10 minutes left, the Defenders scored to cut the Brahmas’ lead to two, but the touchdown was called back due to a false start.

The Defenders had another chance to cut the lead, but Jordan Ta’amu ended up throwing a pick, sealing the deal for the Brahmas.

The Brahmas would win 27-12.