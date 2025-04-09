120 workers, 75K pounds of waste: San Antonio begins Final Four cleanup efforts

SAN ANTONIO – The excitement from this weekend’s Final Four festivities is still fresh, but the work of cleaning up the aftermath is already well underway.

As the final buzzer sounded on the weekend’s events, the focus shifted to the massive cleanup effort required to restore the downtown area.

“Right now, we probably have about 120 workers hitting the streets,” said Trish DeBerry, president and CEO of Centro San Antonio. “They’ve been working since 2 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. The parade didn’t end until the wee hours of the morning.”

DeBerry said the cleanup process began immediately after the celebrations, with special attention given to areas where confetti and other debris had accumulated.

“The Gators were very excited, so there was a lot of confetti and confetti guns, but we don’t want that going into the river,” she said.

DeBerry said the team has been sweeping up trash with pans and brooms, working alongside the City of San Antonio’s cleanup team. In total, over 3,000 large bags of trash have already been collected, amounting to about 75,000 pounds of waste.

This year’s Final Four celebrations drew more than 100,000 visitors, with over half of them staying in the downtown area. As a result, crews are working overnight and into Wednesday to ensure the area is fully cleaned and ready for upcoming events.

DeBerry also noted that cleanup extends beyond trash removal.

“We had beautiful weather this weekend, and the landscaping looked great,” she said. “Now, we’re evaluating whether any replanting is needed as we prepare for the next big event: Fiesta.”

Read also: