Florida Gators celebrate third national title with River Walk parade

SAN ANTONIO – In comeback fashion, the Florida Gators toppled the Houston Cougars to clinch its third national title, surging from a 12-point deficit.

The Gators’ thrilling victory did not stop after the buzzer at the Alamodome; the team took to the San Antonio River Walk to celebrate its victory.

See below for KSAT’s Nick Mantas and Mary Rominger’s breakdown of the game from the Alamodome.

Two nights prior to the national championship game, Houston mounted a comeback to win against Duke. Meanwhile, Florida defeated Auburn by six to secure its spot on Monday night.

Fans filled up La Villita as the team, its cheerleaders and its mascot celebrated the win.