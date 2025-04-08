Skip to main content
Clear icon
45º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Florida Gators celebrate third national title with River Walk parade

Florida defeated Houston 65-63 in comeback win

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, River Walk, Final Four, NCAA, College Basketball, Florida, Houston, March Madness, Florida Gators, Houston Cougars

SAN ANTONIO – In comeback fashion, the Florida Gators toppled the Houston Cougars to clinch its third national title, surging from a 12-point deficit.

The Gators’ thrilling victory did not stop after the buzzer at the Alamodome; the team took to the San Antonio River Walk to celebrate its victory.

See below for KSAT’s Nick Mantas and Mary Rominger’s breakdown of the game from the Alamodome.

Two nights prior to the national championship game, Houston mounted a comeback to win against Duke. Meanwhile, Florida defeated Auburn by six to secure its spot on Monday night.

Fans filled up La Villita as the team, its cheerleaders and its mascot celebrated the win.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Andrew Wilson headshot

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS