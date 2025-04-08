City of San Antonio spent $20K on Final Four VIP tickets for council members and guests, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of fans filled the Alamodome over the weekend to catch Final Four action, including some of San Antonio’s city councilmembers. Records released to KSAT Investigates show the city paid for their seats.

In March, invoices and emails show the city’s Convention & Sports Facilities department paid $20,000 for men’s Final Four tickets to give to the City Council.

That covers the cost of 20 VIP tickets — each with a $1,000 price tag and a center-court view.

Who took up the offer?

KSAT Investigates contacted the offices of all 10 council members to determine how many attended the games funded by the city.

Attended

District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran confirmed she attended all three games at the Alamodome. Her guest was her sister, former councilwoman Rebecca Viagran.

“It’s the work that we do at city council to be representing,” said Phyllis Viagran in a phone conversation. She said attending the games was part of her official city duties, which is why she does not intend to reimburse the city.

District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia told KSAT she attended Saturday’s Houston-Duke game with her godson. Rocha Garcia said she had no idea the city paid for the tickets until KSAT reached out. She wrote a check on Monday to reimburse the city for the cost.

Did not attend

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and representatives for District 4 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda and District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito told KSAT they did not attend any of the games.

Did not respond

District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, District 9 Councilman John Courage, and District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte did not respond to KSAT’s request.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg received two tickets from the city manager’s office allotment, which his office says was purchased by the city. The tickets are not part of the 20-ticket allotment for the council.

“The mayor’s tickets are in the NCAA president’s section, and the mayor is serving as an official ambassador of the city,” according to a mayor’s spokesperson.

‘Perfectly normal’

The city defended the purchase made with revenue from the Alamodome, saying it’s “perfectly normal for Council members to represent the City at an event of this magnitude.”

“The NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament placed San Antonio on a national stage and will be an economic boon to the city, injecting an estimated $440 million into the community,” assistant director of communications Brian Chasnoff wrote in an email.

KSAT also reached out to a spokesperson for the city’s Convention & Sports Facilities department and has not heard back.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.