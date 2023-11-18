Alamodome expected to turn a profit for the first time in 21 years, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in 21 years, the Alamodome says it will turn a profit.

The last time the Spurs called the dome home was in 2002, also 21 years ago.

From the Spurs coming home game and breaking the NBA attendance record to concerts with big-time performers old and new, the Alamodome has been busy in 2023. The dome’s financials are proof of the stadium’s strong draw.

“It’s not about the building making money. It’s about bringing those events to our city, and the economic impact from those events is really what these buildings are about,” said Stephen Zito, assistant director of entertainment at the Alamodome

Zito said that although a profit of $1.6 million in Fiscal Year 2023 is welcome news, their main goal is to bring more customers for all businesses in Alamo City. It’s one of the main reasons the bar Francis Bogside wanted a St. Paul Square location when it opened in May.

“They bring like 40,000 to 50,000 people to the area and through the streets before the events start. You can see thousands of people walking, and they’ll stop in, and we get a full house as soon as we open the door,” said Gina Buffalo, sales director at Francis Bogside.

Those with a longer history in the neighborhood, like Alibis, have had to deal with the ups and downs of the Spurs leaving the dome back in 2002.

“Things slowing down, and it included what was going on at Sunset Station. It’s been a huge trickle-down for everyone,” said Nick Johnson, owner of Alibis.

Johnson said he’s excited to see the resurgence of the Alamodome and the drastic difference in business whenever it hosts an event.

“In two days, you do as much as you normally do in a week or a week and a half,” said Johnson.

A May 2023 study by St. Mary’s University shows the Alamodome has generated nearly $4 billion for San Antonio and surrounding businesses since opening in 1993.

Zito said the Spurs leaving meant they had 45 additional event days to fill. It also allows his team to bring in different types of entertainment.

“Disney on Ice, Monster Jam,” said Zito.

“You can’t forget the KSAT Pigskin Classic,” said KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas.

“That’s exactly right!” added Zito.