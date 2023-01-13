Spurs game at Alamodome will be one of venue’s biggest events in 30-year history

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are set to break an attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome.

The number of tickets sold has surpassed 64,000, and as of Thursday, the only tickets available were for standing-room only, single seats or seats with obstructed views.

Franchise officials said the Alamodome was originally constructed to fit 65,000 fans for Friday’s game but that number increased due to high demand. The Associated Press reported that it’s possible the Alamodome could fit as many as 68,000 people with additional standing-room tickets.

Compared to previous events in the venue’s 30-year history, this game is a big deal — and a record-breaker for the league.

The Alamodome hasn’t seen a crowd of this size since 2018, when the city hosted the NCAA Men’s Final Four. But the biggest Alamodome crowd dates back four years prior, when fans packed the stadium to celebrate the Silver and Black’s 2014 NBA title.

According to Alamodome officials, these are the five biggest events in Alamodome history:

76,483 attendees: San Antonio Spurs championship celebration, June 18, 2014

74,866 attendees: Billy Graham, April 3, 1997

70,956 attendees: George Strait, June 1, 2013

68,257 attendees: NCAA Men’s Final Four semi-finals, March 31, 2018

67,831 attendees: NCAA Men’s Final Four final, April 2, 2018

The highest-attended Spurs game at the Alamodome on record was on June 18, 1999, during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and New York Knicks.

That day, 39,782 NBA fans attended the game. The Spurs went on to beat the Knicks in Game 5, winning their first title.

Friday’s game will break records in the NBA.

So far, the highest-attended regular-season NBA game has been the March 27, 1998, matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome. That attendance was 62,046.

The AP reported that the biggest crowd in NBA history was at the 2010 All-Star Game at the Dallas Cowboys stadium. Then, 108,713 people attended.

