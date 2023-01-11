City of San Antonio encourages Spurs fans to arrive early for game to avoid traffic, parking issues

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is encouraging fans attending the Spurs 50th-anniversary game to plan ahead and arrive early to avoid traffic and parking issues.

The San Antonio Spurs will host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Alamodome.

More than 60,000 people are anticipated to attend the “Back Home in the Dome” event.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and the game is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.

Parking at the dome will be by permit only, according to a news release.

City officials advise fans to take advantage of ride-sharing or VIA Park & Ride opportunities for public parking.

Lastly, the city reminded the public of construction projects and lane closures affecting downtown areas.