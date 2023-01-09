WATCH: Court installed at the Alamodome for Spurs 50th anniversary celebration game

Watch video of a time lapse of the court being installed at the Alamodome for the Spurs 50th anniversary game on Jan. 13.

SAN ANTONIO – Preparations are in full gear for the San Antonio Spurs’ 50th-anniversary celebration game at the Alamodome.

Crews were busy Monday installing the court for the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Jan. 13. You can watch a time-lapse video of the installation in the video player above.

On Friday, the Spurs announced they were within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for the game.

The Spurs are inching closer to the current all-time record of 62,046, set at the Georgia Dome in 1998 in a contest between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks. In another historic twist, the first-ever NBA game played in the Alamodome was between the Spurs and the Warriors on Nov. 5, 1993.

The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th-anniversary celebration with limited edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks and much more.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take part in the many in-game festivities and features that pay homage to the Spurs’ 50 years in San Antonio.

To help the Spurs break the all-time record, fans can purchase remaining tickets at the Alamodome box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or on the Spurs app, with prices starting at $10. Limit of six per person.

