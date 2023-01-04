90′s rap duo Tag Team set to perform at halftime during Spurs game at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – Tag Team, a 90′s rap duo, will perform during halftime at the Alamodome during the Spurs game against the Golden State Warriors, the team announced Wednesday.

Fans who attend the game, on Jan. 13, will also get to experience the “nostalgic emblems of the Silver and Black’s 50 years in San Antonio” during the match.

Officials said fans will receive a semi-transparent sticker in the three Spurs fiesta colors to place on their phone’s flashlight. Fans’ phones will light up the Alamodome in a sea of turquoise, fuchsia and orange as the team is welcomed onto the court.

Ahead of the tip-off, the national anthem will be performed by San Antonio native Ally Brooke, founding member of Fifth Harmony and multi-platinum solo artist, the team said.

Two San Antonio river barges, provided by Visit San Antonio and reflective of the five-time NBA champion’s celebratory river parades, will be stationed around the perimeter of the court for all fans to view.

According to the team, the match is less than 10,000 tickets away from breaking the all-time NBA attendance record. It’s expected to be the most attended game in Spurs franchise history and the highest attended for any NBA game in Texas, officials said.

Ticket information

Fans can snag a $10 community ticket for the game, but they’re only available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Alamodome box office or online at Ticketmaster.com or the Spurs app . There is a total community ticket supply of 500.

Each person has a limit of up to six tickets.

Fans can also add a limited-edition “Back Home in the Dome” t-shirt for $10 if their tickets are purchased through Ticketmaster.