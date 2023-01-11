VIA offers park-and-ride service to the Spurs 50th-anniversary game

VIA offers park-and-ride service to the Spur’s 50th-anniversary game

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re one of the Spurs fans planning to pack the Alamodome for Friday’s 50th Anniversary game you may want to consider VIA’s park-and-ride service.

The game could set an NBA attendance record, and with about 65,000 fans headed to the dome, there won’t enough parking to accommodate all of those fans.

VIA’s park-and-ride service will run from the Crossroads Park and Ride at 151 Crossroad Blvd. and the AT&T Center 1 at AT&T Center Parkway on Jan. 13.

Guests can begin boarding at 2:30 p.m. Park-and-ride service is $1.30 each way with discounted prices for children, seniors, students, and active-duty military.

Kiosk sales and bus service to the Alamodome will end at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a DJ, live music at both service centers from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and post-game fireworks.

VIA’s return service will run for one hour after the fireworks display.

Cash and credit cards are accepted at the Park & Ride locations, and VIA passes are accepted for event service.

Guests can pre-purchase fares using VIA’s free goMobile+ app for faster boarding.